Software Developers Top Companies’ Most-Desired Tech Jobs – Dice Insights

As we head into summer, many college and university graduates are looking for their first tech roles. In addition, companies’ increased hiring has encouraged technologists everywhere to explore new opportunities. But which technology roles are most in-demand?

For an answer to that question, we turn to Burning Glass, which collects and analyzes millions of job postings from across the country. Over the past 60 days, the following tech roles have enjoyed the most interest from employers:

Companies are clearly hungry for software developers and engineers, as well as project managers and network engineers/architects. None of this should come as a surprise: The rising rates of COVID-19 vaccinations across the country have given companies a renewed sense of stability, leading teams to engage once again in longer-term planning and product roadmaps.

Software engineers and developers play a huge role in executing those roadmaps, with project managers in place to ensure that everything proceeds on-budget and on-schedule. As companies continue to build out their datacenters and internal tech infrastructure, they also need network engineers and architects.

No matter what your technology skill-set, though, there’s a good chance that a company out there is looking for you. The unemployment rate for IT occupations hit 2.4 percent in March, far below the 6 percent nationally for all occupations. Tech job postings rose 28 percent between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, and jumped 12 percent between February 2021 and March 2021. If that trend holds, the tech labor market could tighten even more throughout the summer.

Employers are also hiring across the country, according to the most recent Dice Job Report, with larger cities such as New York, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington, DC, Seattle, and Austin reporting the highest numbers of tech job postings. (However, it’s worth noting that the total number of postings in many cities is lower year-over-year.)

Although companies are clearly hungry for tech talent, they won’t hire just anyone. Landing the job requires having the right mix of skills and experience for a particular role. If you’re interested in landing a new job, make sure that your résumé is polished and you’re well-prepared for any tricky interview questions about your background.