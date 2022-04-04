Software firm Workday to create 1,000 Dublin jobs

Finance and Human Resources Cloud based software developer Workday aims to create 1,000 jobs in Dublin.

The roles will begin over the next two years at the firm’s European headquarters.

The company also said it would build a new European headquarters at Grangegorman in Dublin to house its growing workforce.

“Our presence in Dublin, and the incredible talent we have been able to hire here, are critical components of our innovation and customer service efforts – both core values ​​at Workday,” said Chano Fernandez, Workday co-CEO.

“We see great opportunities ahead as we help some of the world’s largest organizations with their digital transformation efforts, including how they adapt to change, plan for the future, and help their employees in the changing world of work. support,” he …