Soil Health Card Scheme 2021: What is Soil Health Card Scheme, Soil Health Card

What is the soil health card scheme? Soil Health Card Scheme Online Application | How to print soil health card Soil Health Card

Soil health card scheme Has been started by the Government of India in the year 2015 to benefit the farmers of the country. Under this scheme, farmers of the country will be helped to get a good crop by studying the soil quality of the land. this Soil health card to plan Under this, a health card will be given to the farmers, in which information about the soil type of the land of the farmers will be given (Farmers will be informed about the soil type of the land) and the farmer will get a good crop based on the soil quality of his land. To do cultivation.

Soil Health Card Scheme 2021

central government Soil health card Farmers will be provided every 3 years. The card will be provided to the farmers according to the quality of their fields which will be 1 time for 3 years. According to this scheme, the government aims to issue this card to about 14 crore farmers all over India within 3 years (The objective is to issue this card to about 14 crore farmers in India.). this Soil Health Card Nutrition / fertilizers for farms will be told about. Soil Health card is a report card in which important information about soil quality will be provided.

Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme

The purpose of Soil Health Card Scheme 2021

The main objective of this scheme is to provide soil health cards to the farmers of the country by studying their land. So that the farmer can do maximum farming. Farmers have to be encouraged to plant crops according to the health of the soil of their fields. Soil Health Card Scheme 2021 By planting the crop according to the quality of the soil, the productive capacity of the crop will be increased, so that the income of the farmers will also increase and the use of fertilizers is to promote the soil base and balance so that the farmers can get more yield at a lower price. |

Soil Health Card Scheme 2021 Highlights

Name of scheme Soil Health Card Scheme Started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi When was started The year 2015 an objective To benefit the farmers of the country The department Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Government of India Official website https://soilhealth.dac.gov.in/

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Reforms

Soil Health Card Scheme 2021 key facts

Under this scheme, the soil health card of the farmers of the country is to be provided by examining the soil.

Soil Health Card Scheme 2021 The benefit of the country will be provided by the government to one 14 crore farmers.

The benefit of the country will be provided by the government to one 14 crore farmers. Farmers will be suggested to plant crops according to their fields.

Under this card, a report will be given to the farmers, and in this report there will be complete information about the soil of their land.

Soil Health Card 2021 Under this, farmers will be given a soil health card every 3 years for a field.

Under this, farmers will be given a soil health card every 3 years for a field. The Government of India has fixed a budget of Rs. 568 crore under this scheme.

All the farmers of the country can avail this scheme.

The Central Government has distributed 10.74 crore cards in the first phase (2015-2017) of soil health card distribution and 11.69 crore cards in the second phase (2017-2019).

With the help of these cards, farmers are getting proper information about the nutrient status of the soil along with using the appropriate amount of nutrients to improve the health and fertility of the soil of their fields.

How does the Soil Health Card Scheme 2021 work?

The first officer will collect the soil sample of your field.

After this, the soil will be sent to the laboratory for testing.

The experts there examine the soil and get all the information about the soil.

After this, they will make a list of the strengths and weaknesses of different soil samples.

If there is some deficiency in the soil, then we will give suggestions for its improvement and make a list of it.

After that this report is uploaded online one by one with the name of the farmer.

So that farmers can see their soil report as soon as possible and information is also given on their mobiles.

Soil Health The card On Present Information

Soil health

Productive capacity of the farm

Nutrient presence and nutrient deficiency

Water content

Other nutrients present

Appropriate guidelines for improving the quality of fields.

How to apply in Soil Health Card Scheme The

Interested beneficiaries of the country Soil sWasThThis The card If you want to apply under the scheme, then follow the method given below.

First of all, the plan of the applicant Official website Have to go on After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this home page log in Have to click on the option of After clicking on this option, the front page will open in front of you, on this page you will have to select your state.

After selecting the state, you have to click on the Continue button. After this, the front page will open in front of you.

On this page, you will open the login form, in this you will have to click on the option of New Registration below. After clicking on the option, the registration form will open in front of you.

In this registration form, you will have to fill all the asked information like User Organization Details, Language, User Details, User Login Account Details etc.

After filling all the information, you have to click on the submit button. After successful registration you will have to login. You have to open the login form on the home page.

You will have to enter your user name and password in the login form. In this way, you can apply for the soil health card.

How to print Soil Health Card Scheme 2021?

First of all, you have to go to the official website. After going to the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

On this home page Farmer’s Corner in Print the soil health card The option will appear, you will have to click on this option.

After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you. On this page, you have to select your state.

After selection, a form will open in front of you. In this form, you will have to fill information like district, villege, farmers name etc.

After filling all the information, you have to click on the search button. After this, the soil health card will open in front of you and you print it.

Procedure to login on Soil Health Card

First of all you need to go to Soil Health Portal official website will go on.

will go on. Now you will open the home page in front of you.

On your home page log in Have to click on the link of.

After this, a new page will open in front of you. In which you have to choose your state.

Now you have to click on the button of Continue.

After this, a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to fill the username, password and captcha code and click on the login button.

This way you will be able to login.

Process to track your sample

First of all you need to go to Soil Health Portal official website will go on. Now you will open the home page in front of you.

will go on. Now you will open the home page in front of you. On the home page, under Farmer Corner Track your sample Have to click on the link of.

Now a new page will open in front of you in which you will have to select your state, district, division and village and enter the farmer’s name, village grid number and sample number.

After that you have to click on the search button.

Your sample status will be on your computer screen.

SOIL TESTING LABORATORY LOCATING PROCESS

After that a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to select your state and district.

Now you have to click on the view report or the view map button.

If you click on the button of the view report, the list of the Soil Testing Lab will open in front of you and if you click on the button of the view map, the map will open in front of you, in which you will find all the nearest Soil Testing Laboratory.

Sample registration mobile app download process

First of all you need to go to Soil Health Portal official website will go on.

will go on. Now you will open the home page.

On the home page, you have to click on the link for the sample registration mobile app under the download tab.

As soon as you click on this link, this app will start downloading in your mobile phone.

You can download and install it.

Process to download test result entry mobile app

First of all you need to go to Soil Health Portal official website will go on.

will go on. Now you will open the home page in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the link of the test result entry mobile app under the download tab.

As soon as you click on this link, this app will start downloading in your mobile phone.

You can download and install it.

Contact

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the scheme. After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you. On this home page Contact You will have to click on this option.

After clicking on the option, the next page will open in front of you. On this page you will get all the contact details.

Helpline number

Through our article Soil Health Card Scheme 2021 All the important information related to you has been provided to you. If you are still facing any type of problem then you can solve your problem by contacting the helpline number or by email. The helpline number and email id are as follows.