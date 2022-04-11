Solar storm alert: Alert issued as massive energy blast from Sun hits Earth today

An alert from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has revealed that Earth is currently being hit by a large geomagnetic storm erupting from the surface of the Sun.

Earth is currently battered by a major solar storm that could give a lucky few Britons a glimpse of the famous Northern Lights.

The organization – which is a US Federal Weather Monitoring Institute – classified the storm as G3, which is considered…