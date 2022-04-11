Solar storm alert: ‘Radiation risk’ from Sun as ‘major’ plasma explosion hits Earth today | Science | news

Earth is currently being decimated by a major solar storm, with experts warning of more dangers in the coming week. Earth is caught in the middle of a geomagnetic storm after being hit by ejection from the Sun, according to an alert from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The organization labeled the storm as G3, which it classifies as strong.

Such strong geomagnetic storms can cause disruption to power systems, cause problems for satellites and astronauts in space, and even knock out navigation systems and radio communications.

A geomagnetic storm occurs when there is an efficient exchange of energy from the solar wind to the Earth’s surrounding space environment.

NOAA officials said such solar storms could also bring auroras like…