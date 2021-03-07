Solitude of the sea: director’s cut – new features for an amazing game

Reading time: 4 Minute

Content Warning: Sea of ​​Solitude: The Director’s Cut This includes topics of bullying, emotional trauma, and suicide.

With a growing list of game developers’ methods and a return to older titles, it’s often difficult to know what to expect when someone approaches the game’s Rearlies. Is this a remake or a remaster? Should I expect new materials or improvements in some of life’s properties to basically create a port of an old game? These are appropriate questions for a consumer, as they approach a release. Sea of ​​Solitude: The Director’s Cut. Well, you are in luck. I’ve played through this new version of one of my all-time favorites and I’m happy to see what has really changed and how I think it affects the game.

Sea of ​​Solitude: The Director’s Cut Is a story-driven staged adventure game developed by Jo-Mei game And published by Quasi dream. A young girl named Kai wakes up in a small motorboat amid the storm. How she got here is not clear. Chased and confronted by demons, Kay must come to terms with not only his own struggles, but those of which he also loves. It will be a tax journey filled with sorrow, pain, revelation and ultimately hope.



When I First played Sea of ​​solitude After coming back in 2019, it took me on an emotional journey that I had never experienced before. Its emotionally driven narrative, beautiful art style, most brilliant voice acting, and mesmerizing score all combined to deliver a game that not only garnered my Game of the Year for 2019, but the only true score. Remained the only game I ever awarded. With him Sea of ​​Solitude: The Director’s Cut On the Nintendo Switch, I got the perfect opportunity to revisit this grand game. I am happy to say that in the last two years, this magnificent experience has not lost any of its sheen.

When Sea of ​​Solitude: The Director’s Cut Announced last year, its biggest selling points were a sophisticated script as well as new voice functions, new gameplay that was exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, and a new photo mode. The most notable of these features is voice work.

If you played the original, you would immediately notice a change in Kay’s voice. Originally voiced Miriam jud, Casey Chase now voices Kya. While the change is certainly noticeable for anyone who has played the original release, I did not feel that Chase’s performance was any less emotional than the judge’s. The only thing that separates the two in my mind is that the judge’s performance felt a bit soft at some points, while Chase’s delivery is a bit more reassuring in others. Which is better or worse, I think, purely a matter of personal preference.

Another element of the declaration of Sea of ​​Solitude: The Director’s Cut The highlighted surround was a more sophisticated script. Although there was nothing significantly different in my playthrough, it has been two years since I last played. That being said, no change was as bad for all the emotional moments of the game as it was for the first time.

Another new feature is the integration of the motion control of the switch. This is when Kai plays on one of his flares. If the player presses the ZL button during a flare, the camera will not only flare to its destination, but the player can control it and play it wherever they want. This can be done either with the left thumb or through motion control. This new feature is best suited for players who want to collect all the collectibles scattered around the world. Instead of having Kay clamor over everything, you can use the flare as a small reorganization drone.

The last new feature that Sea of ​​Solitude: The Director’s Cut The game is a photo mode. This photo mode allows players to take some pictures of their favorite moments in this beautiful world. If you’re one of the gamers who likes to spend time getting that perfect shot, I’m sure this feature will add some time to your stay with Kay, especially since the post-game player should be able to play with someone in the game. Allows to return to the part as well. Want to. You can easily select and choose in which area you want to do a photoshoot.

While there was not a new addition per second, I was pleasantly surprised to see that the original release made achievements. While Nintendo has no tracking system for such things, and I know that the general lack of an achievement system is often frustrating for many when considering buying a game on a Nintendo device, I still have a slight smile. Comes when one of them pops up. On screen for me.

The last thing that needs to be talked about is how the game switch handles the hardware. Happily, the switch seems perfectly capable of delivering the Kays world with almost seamless smoothness. The only time I can remember is that during my four-hour drama, my screen started to stutter. Otherwise, all the colors and environments of Kay’s world came unhindered.

when all is said and done, Sea of ​​Solitude: The Director’s Cut There is a great version of one of my all time favorite games. If you didn’t get a chance to play it first, I can wholeheartedly support this version of the game. However, if you have already experienced the game for yourself, I doubt these changes are enough to bring the second purchase to the table unless the photo mode is too big for you.

Charles is a lifelong geek who enjoys comics, video games, movies, reading, and board games. In the past year he has taken a more active interest in artistic pursuits, including digital painting, and now writing. Loading...

