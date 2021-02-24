Solo brathuke so better full telugu hindi dubbed movie download kuttimovie, filmzilla

Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming film Solo Brathuke So Better It is the first Telugu film to be released in cinemas after a long hiatus. The whole of Tollywood is eagerly awaiting the release of the film and every celebrity promoted the film. Directed by debutant Subbu, Solo brathuke so much better Stars Sai Dharma Tej And Nabh Natesh In the lead roles. The music is already a hit parade and BVSN Prasad has checked out this youth entertainer. The film was released in the Telugu states today and Solo Brathuke So Better was reviewed here.

story: Solo Brathuche is the story of a very passionate young man Virat (Sai ​​Dharam Tej) One who likes to be single. Atal Bihari Vajpayee and R. Inspired by Narayanamurthy, Virat wrote a book of 108 sermons and inspired the youth. He also forms an army of followers. Virat’s uncle (Rao Ramesh) also has similar ideologies and the youth settle in Hyderabad after completing their education. As the days pass, each of their friends walks the path of marriage. Virat remains single and things will change completely after Amrita’s arrival (Nabh Natesh)look at Solo Brathuke To find out which path Virat walked and ended up as a family man.

Brathak solo So better stick to the stand according to the title. Sai Dharma Tej Keeps motivating the youth with his teachings. The original plot reminds us of many old Telugu films such as Vivaha Bhojanambu and Manmadhu. However, these films were entirely based on entertainment. Solo brathuke so much better Entertainment and Emotional Drama have a similar dose of films. The entire first half of Solo Brathuke So Better is fun. The comic timing of Vanella Kishore is well known. The interval episodes are well written and presented. Solo Brathuke has a fascinating first half in So Better and is dissolved.

But here comes the twist in the second half. Viewers expect the film to be mild, but it has an extreme impact on emotions. The entire second half of the film is expected and has a low dose of entertainment which is a disappointment. Ajay’s character seems like a powerful indulgence and does not impress the audience. Rao Ramesh is a major attraction of the film. Emotional episodes will also not be a hit, except for the second half of Solo Brathuke.

Sai Dharam Tej is an actor who can act very comfortably. His expression and timing in Virat’s role are all hallmarks for his performance. Sai Dharma Tej seriously needs to lose weight. Nabh Natesh

Made his presence in the second half and played a good role. Rao Ramesh leaves a strong impression in a limited role in the film. Rajendra Prasad looks natural and Vanella Kishore is cheerful. All other actors judged their part.

as it turns out, Solo brathuke so much better There is a predicted plot. The second half of the film should have been better. Some of the dialogues are well written and the screenplay makes the film predictable. Thaman’s songs are good and his backing score is owned by the movie. Editing is good, as is cinematography. Production values ​​are sufficient. Subbu should have done a better job as a writer and director.

Second half of Solo brachuche so much better It has a lot of flaws, but the film is good for performance, entertainment and music. The film would have been better if more entertainment had been provided in the second half.

