Solo brathuke so better full telugu movie free download

Sai Dharam Tej Solo brathuke so much better Is the first Telugu A-lister who hit the silver screen from March this year and the entire film industry came forward to support the film and encourage the audience to return to cinema. Can Solo Brathuche entertain the film’s audience so much that a difficult and challenging year can be in a good way? Here’s what we had to say after watching the film

Virat Sai Dharma Tej) Is completely against the concept of marriage. He wants to remain independent and exercise his constitutional rights so that he can enjoy complete freedom instead of being deprived of relationships and marriage. He hates and harasses someone who is in a relationship. Virat takes inspiration from R Narayanamurthy and plans to remain single all his life and his uncle (Rao Ramesh) encourages him to live like this.

After graduation, Virat moved to Hyderabad to get a job in an event management company. Incidentally, Amrita (Nabha), who is ready to tie the knot with Venela Kishore, is said to be in love with Virat at the last minute. The rest of the story reveals who Amrita is and why she proposes to Virat, who is against relationships and marriage. Has Virat changed his stand on marriage? What is the role of Amrita in Virat’s life? If you want to know the answer, then you have to watch the film.

Sai Dharam Tej plays the role of a small tempered man who is against marriage and supports the film with his strong performance. Their dialogues and dialogues match the delivery bachelor. Nabha Natesh looks beautiful as a girl in the role next door, she manages to get emotional engagement as she performs really well in the emotional scenes. Veteran pracharak Rao Ramesh is playing the role of Puru Pradhan’s uncle. He hits Bullseye with both comedic and emotional scenes. A passionate scene with Rao Ramesh and Sai Dharam Tej is the turning point in the film and both performed brilliantly in this particular episode. Rajendra Prasad and Naresh play supporting roles and do what is expected of them. Satya did some comedy in the first half.

Debutant, Subbu takes a story that connects with everyone. However, his narration and screenplay are formal, maintaining the pace of the film. After a point in the second half, we can easily guess what happens next, as the movie is strictly followed by a regular commercial template we’ve seen a few times in the past. The comedy works partially in the first half, but things fall apart in the second half and Vanella Kishore’s comedy is the least engaging. Subbu fails to effectively spread the film’s theme and motto among the main characters. Rao Ramesh plays a pivotal role in changing the course of events. However, he writes good dialogues.



Venkat Dileep’s cinematography is good for the eye. He carries the essence of the film with his fine work behind the lens. Thaman’s background is as excellent as ever. His songs are decent. Naveen Nulli’s editorial office should have been better. The first half is quite good, but the pace fell into the abyss in the second half. Production prices are top quality.

Solo Brathuke So Better is actually a two-part film. While the opening hours are full of fun and the audience is busy, the second half is boring, regular and at least a little confusing. In the latter, a default template has been used to illustrate the dialogue and it kills all the excitement in the story if there was one. At a time when audiences have to risk Kovid to see the film in theaters, Solo Brathuche so Better Fails does not show it.

