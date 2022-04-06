Solo Kristoff surprises sprinters Alpesin-Fenix ​​and Bora in an amazing fan fight at Scheldeprijs

Alexandre Christoph has effectively won the Scheldeprijs for the men. In a truly spectacular echelon race, it was eventually a smaller group that were allowed to ride to the finals. Christophe is surprised by driving alone and leaving the others behind.

Chaos was expected and chaos got us. The gentleman was barely twenty kilometers on the road when things were already torn apart in the peloton. It was struck several times on open fields from the starting point of Ternuzen. The first time things were repaired, after 25 kms the fans were torn to pieces during the second attempt.

Jacobsen and Groenewegen immediately in trouble, protracted fight

We had seventeen men with us in the first group. Jasper Phillipsson and Tim Merlier were present for Alpesin-Fenix, while Alexander Christophe was present for Intermarché. We also noted Sam Bennett (Bora), Seuss Boll (DSM) and Edward Thanes (Trek) in the first group. In a moment…