Solo Leveling 141 English Chapter Raw Scan, Spoiler Released

The Japan Arc is finally over and fans can’t wait to read the Solo Leveling 141 English Chapter to find out what happens next. What will Jin-woo do next?

Jin-woo made a big deal in Japan, it took him a long time to reach the 100 level, but he easily crossed the 120 level after defeating the Boss Monster.

America arc next to fight more strong enemies. Jin-woo has strength beyond expectations but needs to get stronger as the ruler and emperor will soon invade Earth.

Solo leveling manhwa has become so popular that there are also possibilities Solo leveling anime Releasing soon. Who wouldn’t watch, right?

Fans have high expectations from the anime and are excited to see Jin-woo animated. We are most excited to hear what Beru feels like.

Today we share the Solo Leveling Chapter 141 RAW Scan and spoiler release date for you to check. We have also shared worldwide release time for the upcoming English chapter.

Solo Leveling Chapter 141 Raw Scan Release Date

The time for the scan is finally here. Since Solo Leveling Manhwa is originally published in the South Korean language, the original chapters are not readable by half the world.

Since there are millions Solo leveling Fans are worldwide, the chapter gets translated into 20+ languages. Some fans are so mad at newcomers that they don’t even wait for translations.

The Solo Leveling 141 RAW scan will be released on 24 February 2021 on the official website of KakPage. So if you are someone who cannot wait for the English chapter to be released, read the raw scan.

Solo leveling 141 english chapter countdown

Once the raw scans are out, scalation teams around the world start translating the chapter for mass release.

Once the raw level of solo leveling is released, the English chapter is released 4-5 hours after the translation begins.

After the translation you can read Solo Leveling Chapter 141 in English. We thought about sharing a countdown, but instead here is a worldwide release date for the upcoming chapter.

US / Canada – 11 am

Asia – 5 PM-11PM

Korean Time – 4 AM-11AM

Since the English chapter is of hours, let’s have a look at some spoilers while waiting.

Solo Leveling Manhwa 141 English Spoiler

This is for those who cannot wait for the release of the English chapter.

If you are someone who does not want to spoil the upcoming Solo Leveling 141 Chapter, please close this article and wait for the official release.

Now, let’s not waste and get started.

The last chapter ended after a confrontation between the American Hunters Association and Adam White on an airplane from Adam-Woo. After Jin-woo leaves, Adam asks one of his subordinates if they saw how Jin-woo woke him up without any physical contact.

Two men standing in front of him who are high level hunters nod their heads while saying yes. The fart bumps on Adam’s body intensified thereafter.

He soon takes out his phone and calls the vice president of the American Hunters Association.

The ability Jin-woo used to create Adam White’s grip is called Psychokinesis, and only special authority rank hunters are able to use it.

But Jin-woo used the ability without much effort. The Deputy Speaker called and Adam White replied “We have found the sixth”.

This increases Jin-woo’s adventures to America even more. Jin-woo calls Yoo Jin-ho for the first time after visiting South Korea and tells him about his upcoming US trip.

Yoo Jin-ho gets excited and immediately books two tickets to the US.

The American Hunters Association released a list of defectors invited to the conference. They are here:

Ah-Jin Guild, Sung Jin-woo (South Korea)

Sicilia Guild, Alron Diaz (Mexico)

Angry Life Guild, Fabian Garcia (Italy)

So this is what we now have for the Solo Leveling Chapter 141 English spoiler. Keep watching and as we add more.

