Solo Leveling Chapter 142,143,144 Raw Scans Release Date Announced

Solo Leveling Chapter 142,143,144 The release date for the English chapter and its raw scan have finally been announced and are now available for testing.

With each passing day, the popularity of Solo leveling increases. We want us to go back in time and make it unread; And then read it all the times so that we can experience the joy of first timers.

When we started reading, the series had about 60 chapters, and the fanbase was not large. Today most of the high-profile fans have at least heard about this amazing series.

Originally, Solo Leveling was a web novel written by Chugong – it ended a few years ago. KakaOpage published it and even dropped an English release.

Subsequently, it received a human conversion with Jung Sung Rak, the Illustrator Boom. Manhwa is underway, published by D&C Media. we hope so Solo leveling anime It will be converted very soon.

The highlight of this series is its badass. It has a very good hero, which is almost perfect.

This ideal man wanders around, revolutionizes his world – coupled with amazing powers and lore, makes the story very appealing to a reader. And so, people come to read this series.

Solo Leveling Release Date:

With this popularity, translators do not waste time. Solo leveling fans will have to translate from Korean to English.

The raw version of the chapters releases on Wednesday and they are quickly translated into English.

Depending on where you live, you can find the English version on Wednesday or Thursday. Below, we have mentioned upcoming release dates.

Solo leveling chapter 142

Raw of this solo leveling 172 will come out on 3 March 2021. As mentioned above, the English release depends on where you live – you will get the latest by March 6, 2019.

To find a chapter, just google it. There is no English release, so Google will certainly have various fan translated versions of the chapter. Some websites also have timers for the next chapter.

Solo leveling chapter 143

10Th March 2021 – This will be the release date for 143Third Chapter of the series. Chapter 10 raw scansTh And latest from English version 11Th March 2021

As always, you have to google to get the chapter. The lack of an official English release is bad enough as many international followers invest their time. There may be complications that need to be controlled first.

Solo leveling chapter 144

It is 5 Wednesdays in March, it is in the middle of the month. Solo leveling 144 RAW scan drop on 17 March 2021. The fan-translated English version of the chapter will be released within the 18, 2021 match.

Fan translations are hosted by various websites. You have to find them with Google. This method is illegal, but apart from learning Korean, fans have no choice here. Therefore theft occurs.

Solo leveling chapter 145

Solo Leveling 145 will be released on March 24, 2021. Hopefully, both the raw scan and the English translation will be on the same day. However, depending on your location, the English version may release 25Th March 2021

If you know Korean, we recommend that you check out the official release site and read legally. If not, you will have to google for fan translations of the chapter from illegal websites.

Caution: We should warn you that these dates are only true when there are no unexpected breaks, sudden intervals and so on. Any delay or break from the manufacturer will make these dates incorrect. Otherwise, they will be correct.

Solo leveling on arc:

So far, we are in the Japan crisis arc. Japan is in serious trouble due to the S-rank gate.

With Korea refusing help due to its previous betrayal, it is up to Sung Jin-woo to handle the situation. Their compassion and valor does not allow them to sit silent and hence they work to save Japan.

Feel free to read our article Black weather 4 And Overlord season 4 While you wait for the upcoming solo leveling chapter 142 to be published online.