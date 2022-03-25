Solomon Islands confirms proposed security deal with China

Australia and New Zealand on Friday expressed concern about the impact on regional security of military cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands after a draft document outlining the proposed cooperation was leaked.

The security pact, if concluded, would be a major route for China in a region that US allies Australia and New Zealand have seen as their “backyard” for decades.

In its first remarks on the matter, the Solomon Islands government confirmed that it was “diversifying the country’s security partnership with China,” and would sign a number of agreements with Beijing “to create a safe and secure environment for local and foreign countries.” To create an environment” investment.”

“The partnership needs to be broadened…