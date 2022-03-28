Solomon Islands government’s deal with China is another controversial policy

An anti-corruption group in the Solomon Islands says the government’s move to sign a security deal with China is another controversial policy decision made in recent years.

The Pacific country has criticized Australia and New Zealand after the draft copy of the security agreement being signed with China was leaked.

The Chief Executive of Transparency Solomon Islands at Honiara Ruth Lilokula said switching from Taiwan to China was another controversial decision in the 2019 policy.



Photo: RNZ Pacific / Koro Waka’uta

And he recently called for the government’s move to extend the life of parliament from four to five years, effectively giving himself another year in office.

“There has been no consultation about move safety locally…