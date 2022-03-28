Solomon Islands, New Zealand two games away from FIFA World Cup

The Solomon Islands and New Zealand are two wins away from a place in the FIFA World Cup after reaching the finals of the Oceania Qualifiers in Qatar.
The Solomon Islands came from behind to beat Papua New Guinea 3–2 in the first semi-final in Doha, before the All Whites beat Tahiti 1–0 in the late game.
PNG captain Alvin Komolong opened the scoring against the Solomon Islands, but also awarded a first-half penalty which was not converted.
A goal in the half from Bonitos midfielder Alvin Hou and a forceful finish from teenage star Rafael Lee, who scored a hat-trick in his previous match, ensured that Bonito reached the OFC qualifying final for the second time in a row.
Ati Capo scored a goal…