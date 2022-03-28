Solomon Islands, New Zealand two games away from FIFA World Cup

The Solomon Islands and New Zealand are two wins away from a place in the FIFA World Cup after reaching the finals of the Oceania Qualifiers in Qatar.



Photo: ofc media

The Solomon Islands came from behind to beat Papua New Guinea 3–2 in the first semi-final in Doha, before the All Whites beat Tahiti 1–0 in the late game.

PNG captain Alvin Komolong opened the scoring against the Solomon Islands, but also awarded a first-half penalty which was not converted.

A goal in the half from Bonitos midfielder Alvin Hou and a forceful finish from teenage star Rafael Lee, who scored a hat-trick in his previous match, ensured that Bonito reached the OFC qualifying final for the second time in a row.

Ati Capo scored a goal…