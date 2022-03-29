Solomon Islands PM targets criticism of China deal

The prime minister of the Solomon Islands has come out against criticism over a controversial security arrangement involving the military that China is about to sign.

Beijing has vehemently denied concerns about its draft security arrangements.

Manasseh Sogaware said in parliament on Tuesday morning that he thinks it is “very disgraceful” for his country to be branded as unfit to manage its sovereign affairs.

“It means that Mr. President is working with all the partners and I mean all the partners who are willing to support us in the spirit of diplomacy and being friends of all,” he said.

He said that some leaders are absolutely correct in the perception that “the presence of China’s territory threatens the security of the region”.