Solomon Islands vs New Zealand – Football Match Report – March 30, 2022

New Zealand made it to the World Cup playoffs after beating the Solomon Islands 5-0 in the final of the Oceania qualifying tournament in Doha on Wednesday to keep their hopes alive of reaching the final for the first time in 12 years.

Bill Tuiloma’s header at the far post eased the pressure after a frantic start, before Chris Wood doubled New Zealand’s lead six minutes before the break, rising into a pinpoint cross. Tim Payne After being left unmarked in the six-yard box.

Joe Bell scored straight from a corner after the restart, his shot crawling over the back post after slipping through goalkeeper Philip Mango’s fingers.

Tuiloma made another header from a corner and Matt Garbett buried a shot in the bottom corner…