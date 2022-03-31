Solomon Islands vs New Zealand – Football Match Report – March 30, 2022

New Zealand made it to the World Cup playoffs after beating the Solomon Islands 5-0 in the final of the Oceania qualifying tournament in Doha on Wednesday to keep their hopes alive of reaching the final for the first time in 12 years.

Chris Wood doubled New Zealand’s lead six minutes before the break, before Bill Tuiloma’s header eased the pressure after a frantic start, in a pinpoint cross from Tim Payne after being unmarked in the six-yard box. was going.

Joe Bell Scored straight from a corner after the restart, his shot crawling over the back post after slipping through the goalkeeper Philip MangoThe fingers of

Tuiloma made another header from a corner and Matt Garbett I buried a shot in the bottom corner…