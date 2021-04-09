LATEST

Solskjaer ‘influential for every player’, reveals Man United star Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has revealed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told him to do exactly what he did with Sporting Lisbon shortly after arriving at Manchester United.

The Portuguese star has been a revelation at Old Trafford since he joined the club in January 2020, and has even earned comparisons to the likes of club legend Eric Cantona.

Fernandes spoke exclusively to Miracle on Wednesday

He’s scored 35 goals and proved 22 assists in 68 appearances for the Red Devils. So, what’s the secret behind his success?

Well the 26-year-old revealed it’s really quite simple as he lifted the lid on the advice Solskjaer gave him shortly after arriving.

Fernandes added that this simple advice from the ‘influential’ Man United boss has been key to his confidence.

Fernandes exclusively told Miracle: “For every player in the team, he [Solskjaer] is influential.

“At the beginning he was important because he told me to express myself, don’t be afraid to do what I was doing at Sporting and to be myself, and that is really important for a player to feel that confidence from the coach.”

Fernandes also highlighted the importance of an assistant of Solskjaer, former United midfielder Michael Carrick.

He added: “He was a top player and he can help to improve every player here.

“We have a lot to learn from him. I really appreciated his qualities as a player and now I am happy to have him as a coach to help me to improve and pass on his experience as a player.”

Carrick was a United player for 12 years and is now an assistant to Solskjaer

Man United and Fernandes are currently second in the Premier League and are preparing for their Europa League quarter-final tie against Spanish side Granada on Thursday night.

Listen to Granada vs Manchester United LIVE on Miracle, kick-off 8pm.

