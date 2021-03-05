“Some guy is 12 years older than me”: Kevin Durant’s scathing joke about Greg Oden during 2021 went unnoticed by the all-star draft team LeBron and co. sport

Kevin Durant had quite a few jokes up his sleeve during the 2021 All Star Draft, and he picked the right moments for him last night.

The 2021 All-Star Game is the first edition in which LeBron James is a captain against KD. Both led to voting returns from their respective conferences, and thus going against each other.

James would be barely fit for the game, sitting out of the Lakers’ last game against Sacramento. On the other hand, the Slim Reaper is ruled out with a full-blown hamstring concern. KD was replaced by Kemantas on the All-Star Ballot.

Also read: “I was nervous to talk to LeBron James in my first All-Star Game”: Kevin Durant admitted how he came to terms with being a star while facing the reign of MVP.

Last night there was a ton of banquet among all involved in the draft. Hosted by TNT, the show featured the Inside Crew (Shaq was replaced by D-Wade) as well as KD and Lebron. KD’s best queen on the night was possibly unnoticed by many viewers.

Kevin Durant sees Greg Oden’s old man with a well-timed joke

The Inside Crew began reminiscing about the previous All-Star draft, when LeBron spoke of choosing KD once. Ernie set the whole moment with the right question.

Ernie: Hey Kevin, we have compared this in the past to the school grounds where we would be choosing people. Were you always gonna take 1?

KD: Yes, either 1 or 2.

Kenny: If you were 2 who went to 1?

KD: Some boy is 12 years older than me.

I felt that everything could be a joke during that All-Star draft, Greg Oden was not on the list. pic.twitter.com/KZziuvdeKa – Rob Perez (@TechWideWob) March 5, 2021

Also read: “Kevin Durant, it’s over”: Giannis Antetokompo dislikes the Nets superstar’s All-Star team after learning Team Lebron’s initial five

Greg Oden was incidentally the first pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. He was also ranked first in his high school class as a McDonald’s All-American, surpassing Kevin Durant on both occasions.

Many were shocked to get their first glimpse of Odeon at Ohio State. He was built like a tank and if you don’t know better, you could have mistaken him for a big man in his 30s. Perhaps this is what KD was referring to when he said ‘Some 12-year-old boy?’ We wouldn’t know, but it’s funny to think that way.