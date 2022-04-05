There are goalkeepers, and helpers are men. Players like Guy LaFleur, who will always be remembered for charging that right side, and guys like Joe Thornton, who constantly beats you on tape like a surgeon. Or a magician.

For every Wayne Gretzky, a great scorer, but in the eyes of a better dish man, there was a zari kurri to pull the trigger. One Adam Oates for each Brett Hull, one Niklas Backstrom for each Alex Ovechkin.

But what about Leon Driestel, who was only 24. becometh The second 50-goal, 100-point record player of his career in NHL history?

What is dracital, we ask, after Edmonton’s decisive 6-1 win at ‘W’ Anaheim for its fourth straight?

Is he a better passerby? Or a better scorer?

“I don’t know…