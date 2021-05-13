Some tech buy ideas for the dip. Analysts are getting more bullish on these growth stocks – CNBC

Shoppers wear protective masks outside an Apple Inc. store at the Americana at Brand shopping mall in Glendale, California, on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

After a shellacking earlier in the week, investors are starting to nibble at tech stocks again. Here are some ideas on where to look.

Technology names are getting wrecked in the last month, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping nearly 6% since mid-April. The index is more than 7% off its 52-week high. However, the Nasdaq was rebounding on Thursday, adding 1%.