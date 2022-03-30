‘Somebody give me vodka’ – Matty Cash celebrates reaching World Cup with Poland after changing nationality

MATTY CASH asked someone to “give me vodka” after qualifying for the World Cup with Poland.
The Aston Villa right-back, who was born in Slough, had switched nationalities just five months earlier.
He made his international debut for the Poles in November last year.
And just four months after that, he booked his spot in Qatar after a 2-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday night.
Cash then brilliantly took to Twitter to issue a short emotional statement.
Speaking on social media, he said: “We are going to the World Cup!! Kya Raat Hai ️🇵🇱.
“Now, someone give me vodka.”
And he released
