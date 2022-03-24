LATEST

Someone in Canada could win a $70 million Lotto max jackpot this week

What will you do if you win big in this week’s lottery?

There is an estimated $70 million jackpot during this Friday Lotto Max Draw, almost the maximum you can get. And even if you don’t win it all, there are still 13 $1 million Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.

The Nationwide Lottery has two weekly jackpots that start at $10 million and go up to $70 million. Maximilians begin when the Lotto Max jackpot reaches at least $50 million.

Canada has had a pretty good lotto month, with many players cashing in. A Burnaby couple celebrated a $6 million win in B.C. on March 22, and a Toronto man took home $30 million to name a couple.

For every $5 you play in the lottery, you get three sets of seven numbers ranging from 1 to 50. You choose the first set, and the others are set to “Quick…”.

