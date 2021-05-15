Sometimes mother had romance with Bhaijaan, now son has grown up

The pair of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree had created panic in the film Maine Pyaar Kiya and the pair was also well liked by the people.

Let me tell you that this is considered to be the most romantic couple of Bollywood and this film got a lot of love from people, tell that Bhagyashree’s son has also made his debut in films, his name is Abhimanyu Dasani.

You can see in these pictures that he is very handsome and smart to see and he owns a strong body building.

For information, let us know that Bhagyashree has said goodbye to the film world after marriage and nowadays he is busy in his personal life.