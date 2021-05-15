ENTERTAINMENT

Sometimes mother used to run beauty parlor, but today son is playing in crores

Avatar

There are many stars in Bollywood and television who have ruled the hearts of crores of people on the basis of their talent.

There are many such artists who belong to middle family and are playing crores today, for your information, let us know that television actor Siddharth Nigam also has something similar.

Let me tell you that his mother used to run a beauty parlor and his father used to do normal jobs, but today sidharth nigam has worked in many Bollywood films and besides that he must have heard the name Aladdin as well as has appeared in television shows.

Let us know that Siddharth Nigam has become a very big figure today and he is earning crores annually.

.

