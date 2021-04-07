Somy Ali learn why Aamir Khan and Kangana Ranot’s movies are like watching – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Pakistani actress and Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somi Ali, who is a Bollywood actor, has quit working in films. These days she is in the US and she works for an NGO. Somi has worked in many Bollywood films. Among them Salman Khan , Artists like Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Govinda, Saif Ali Khan.

Somi Ali has now revealed what she is doing due to the corona epidemic and also what she likes about Indian cinema. Somi Ali says, ‘I am doing a lot of social work in America. I did domestic violence last year. But for the last 1 year I have understood that nothing is permanent in life and we have very little control over our future and present. I believe that ‘man thinks something, God does something else. It has been proved many times. Due to Corona epidemic people have seen difficult times and we can just hope that the circumstances become normal. ‘

Somi Ali has worked in many Bollywood films. Asked if she still watches Bollywood films, Somi said, ‘I like to watch documentaries and biographies. I like Shabana Azmi, Priyanka Chopra, Nandita Das , Likes to watch films of Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranot and Aamir Khan. Their films have a message.