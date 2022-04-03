Son charged with death of Toronto woman found mutilated in garbage bag

Warning: Some of the story details are disturbing.

Police have charged the 20-year-old son of a woman found dead in a garbage bag earlier this week with second-degree murder in the Leslieville neighborhood of Toronto.

Officers were originally called to the area of ​​East Avenue and Berkshire Avenue in Leslieville at around 1:30 p.m. on March 28, when a passerby found human remains in a garbage bag on the south sidewalk.

Investigators said on Tuesday that the victim’s death was ruled a homicide after the results of the autopsy. Police said there were clear signs of trauma and some body fragments.

The woman was later identified as Tien Lee, a 46-year-old manicurist who had his own business in the Yorkville area of ​​the city.

Police…