Son of Sumit Vyas takes three steps to save Basanti from Gabbar, mother shares video – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Son of Sumit Vyas takes three steps to save Basanti from Gabbar, mother shares video

From TV to Bollywood, Sumit Vyas is spending time along with his son lately. Not too long ago his spouse Ekta Kaul has shared a cute video of the son. Together with this, he has instructed that his son has realized to stroll for the primary time whereas watching the movie ‘Sholay’. As you’ll be able to see in her submit, Ekta has written a message tagging Hema Malini. On this message, he instructed that his son took 3 steps to save lots of Hema Malini.

Ekta wrote within the caption in her submit, “Hema Malini Mam. I didn’t know that Vedas would take their first 3 steps to save lots of you from Gabbar. ” Veda screamed when he noticed you crying within the movie and I wished to report the identical however was shocked to see that he not solely screamed however ran in the direction of the display to save lots of you. Has additionally tagged and written, “Sir, if you need another person in your staff subsequent time, it is prepared.” I’m sharing my first step with you ”

Let all of that Sumit and Ekta’s residence son was born final June. Each of them had been named after their son Ved Vyas, the writer of the Mahabharata. In an interview to an internet site, Sumit Vyas mentioned that “he desires his son to have a snug relationship”. Each time he comes to debate one thing, I may also help him “Nicely now movies of his son are making a splash on social media.

