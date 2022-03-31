Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin’s wedding: A case full of stars

Seoul — K-drama darlings 40-year-old Son Ye-jin and 39-year-old Hyun Bin’s much-anticipated wedding on Thursday (March 31) was a star-studded, yet intimate affair.

About 200 friends and family members were invited to the special Grand Walkerhill Aston House in Seoul for the afternoon wedding.

According to reports in South Korean media, A-list guests included actors Gong Yoo, Jung Hee-in, Song Jong-ki, Ji Jin-hee and Jang Dong-gun, actresses Ha Ji-won and Jeon Mi-do. , who most recently starred with Son in the K-drama Thirty-Nine, Girls’ Generation’s Jonah and the romcom Queen Gong Hyo-jin.

Gong Hyo-jin, who was reportedly the bride’s longtime friend, was lucky to nab the bride’s bouquet.

Crash Landing On You producer Lee Jung-hyo and writer Park Ji-un were also in attendance as…