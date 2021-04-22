ENTERTAINMENT

Sonakshi Sinha changed so much at home, watching the transformation, people said – duplicate gold

Sonakshi Sinha has shared a few of her footage on Instagram. His transformation has shocked folks. She is wanting so match that individuals are calling her a reproduction Sonakshi. Sonakshi has posted pictures of her exercise routine and her revenge look is within the limelight.

Sonakshi has given the caption, when Work from Residence means Exercise from Residence for you. In footage, she is seen carrying sportswear. Doing exercises in her condominium itself. Many individuals have praised her transformation on her submit.

Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta has commented, I am unable to imagine you’re looking fully completely different. One other consumer has written them duplicate gold. Sonakshi Sinha has additionally advised earlier that she has suffered bodyshaming.

In an interview to Cosmopolitan, she advised that when she went to highschool, she weighed 95 kg. Sonakshi had stated, “I by no means took bullying to coronary heart.” It by no means made me really feel ashamed as a result of I used to be at all times greater than my weight or dimension.

