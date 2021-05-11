ENTERTAINMENT

Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’souza, Radhika Madan Among Others Get First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine  : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

The Indian government has begun vaccination against coronavirus for people in the 18-45 age group. Many Bollywood and Television celebrities have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. They have been posting pictures on their social media and urging everyone to register and get the vaccine.

Sonakshi Sinha, on Monday, shared a picture from her first jab. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza also received their first doses of vaccine and so did Radhika Madan.

