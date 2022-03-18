ENTERTAINMENT

Sonali Bendre share bold look in white dress at the age of 47 goes viral | At the age of 47, Sonali Bendre showed her looks, will not be able to take her eyes off the sizzling looks

new Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has been in the news for some time due to her personal life. At the same time, she is becoming a part of very few projects. In such a situation, the fans of the actress are desperate for a glimpse of her. However, Sonali never disappointed her fans. In such a situation, she has started being very active on social media to stay connected with her fans.

Sonali Bendre showed glamorous looks

Sonali often shares her photos and videos with fans. During this, glimpses of his personal and professional life are also seen. Now Sonali has shown the fans a glimpse of her latest photoshoot. The actress is looking very glamorous in this. Sonali is wearing a white crop top and a white frilled skirt for this photoshoot.

Sonali is looking very beautiful

To complete her look, the actress is wearing a long shrug of black color with white embroidery on it. She has done a lot of light make-up here and the hair is tied by making a messy bun.

During this, she wore a silver bracelet in one hand and a big ring in the other as accessories. Also, she is wearing hanging earrings in her ears.

Fans are blown away

Now this look of Sonali is being liked a lot among the fans. Fans have made many comments describing her as beautiful and glamorous. At the same time, thousands of likes have come on these photos of her in a short time. Sonali’s fans are also quite surprised to see her fitness. Actually, at the age of 47, the actress seems to be overshadowing many of today’s actresses with her beauty and fitness.

