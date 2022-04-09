Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja’s New Delhi residence robbed of Rs 2.41 crore

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja’s Delhi residence was allegedly robbed of Rs 2.4 crore, police said on Saturday. Their house is located near Amrita Shergill Marg. A complaint was lodged on February 23, and no arrest has been made by the police so far.

According to police, the incident took place on February 11 and the manager of the administration of the house lodged the complaint.

Amrutha Guguloth, DCP (New Delhi), said, “We received a complaint from the family alleging that cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore had been stolen. They noticed it on February 11, but lodged a formal police complaint on February 23. Our staff immediately registered an FIR the same day. Teams have been formed, and an examination of the evidence is underway.”

A case…