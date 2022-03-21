ENTERTAINMENT

Sonam Kapoor Pregnant: Sonam Kapoor is about to become a mother, on hearing the news, Kareena Kapoor started doing special planning

The rumors of pregnancy have now finally been put to rest by Sonam Kapoor. She has shared good news by sharing her photo with husband Anand Ahuja. Flaunting the baby bump, Sonam has announced her pregnancy. The good news that the fans were waiting for, now the social media is flooded with congratulations on its arrival.

Sonam shared the photos and wrote- ‘Four hands. For the best care we can do for you. two hearts. Who will beat with you, in every way. Our family, who will shower love and support on you. We can’t wait to welcome you.’

Aditya Chopra was in awe of Rani Mukerji in this film, the secret wedding of Italy after 17 years

reaction of celebs

It did not take long for this good news to spread. Many celebs including Vaani Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Anshula, Khushi, Abu Jani, Jhanvi Kapoor have congratulated Sonam. Kareena could not stop the happiness and she wrote- ‘Wohoooo very happy for both of you, can’t wait to play with the kids…’ Ekta Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Bhavna Pandey, Karan Boolani, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Sophie Chaudhary, Jhanvi Kapoor have all expressed great happiness. Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor has reacted to her daughter’s happiness with an ‘I Heart’ emoji.

kareena kapoor reaction

Shlipa Shetty working on holidays, took sun bath before shooting

Sonam-Anand are going to become parents after four years of marriage

Sonam and Anand are all set to welcome their first child after four years of marriage. They got married on 8 May 2018. After marriage, Sonam went to London with her husband. Many times Sonam’s airport look has fueled the rumors of her pregnancy. Every time Sonam has denied these reports. But now Sonam has publicly announced this great happiness with the photo.

Hopefully, by August-September, the songs will start resonating at Sonam and Anand’s house.

