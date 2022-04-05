Sonam Kapoor’s photoshoot flaunting her baby bump, father Anil Kapoor comments under the picture – CINEMA – CINE NEWS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor’s new photo shoot is gaining attention. Pregnant Sonam poses for pictures with her flaunting baby bump. Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor has also commented on the pictures she shared on Instagram. Anil Kapoor commented with the emoticon of the heart.

The actress has recently shared pictures on designer Abu Jani’s birthday. Sonam was styled by Abhilasha Devnani and Riya Kapoor. Sonam posed for pictures in a royal look in a white satin dress. It was accessorised with a matching necklace, large studs and bracelets. The jewellery was designed by Sonam’s mother Sunitha Kumar’s company.