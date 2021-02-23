LATEST

Sonbhadra Court Recruitment 2021 Sweeper cum Farrash 07 Post

Post Name: Fitter: Sonbhadra Court Sweeper cum Farrash Vacancy at 07 posts.
brief information: District and Sessions Judge Sonbhadra has released Latest notification For Sonbhadra Court Recruitment 2021 Sweeper cum Farrash Vacancy On 07 posts. Candidates who wish to apply offline for Sonbhadra District Court Vacancy through official website sonbhadra.courtrecruitment.com OR Sonbhadra Court Jobs By 2021 25/02/2021.

Sonbhadra District Court Jobs Notification 2021 – Application Form Sweeper cum Farrash 07 Post

Those candidates are interested in District and Sessions Judge Sonbhadra Vacancy 2021, Sonbhadra Court Sweeper Vacancy 2021 and Sonbhadra Court Sweeper Recruitment 2021 fulfills all the eligibility criteria ” Sonbhadra Court recruitment 2021 Notification before Sonbhadra District Court Sweeper cum Farrash Application Form 2021. Sonbhadra Court Jobs 2021 Below is a brief description of Sonbhadra District Court Bharti 2021 is the official notification of Sonbhadra Court Vacancy 2021. District and Sessions Judge Sonbhadra Other details. Sonbhadra Court Sweeper Bharti 2021 Age limit, educational qualification, Sonbhadra court sweeper TMT 2021 Selection process, application fee and how to apply are given below.

Sonbhadra Court Recruitment 2021
Sonbhadra Court Sweeper cum Farras Vacancy Notification Details
Eligibility

  • Candidate must pass 6th grade Or equivalent from a recognized Board / University / Institute.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 22/02/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 25/02/2021.
Application fee

  • There is no application fee.
Salary details

  • Sonbhadra District Court Sweeper cum Farrash Salary Rs.6000 / -.
Age Range

  • minimum age: 18 years.
  • Maximum Age: 40 years.
Selection Process
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Offline
  • Postal address: Office of the District and Sessions Judge, Judicial Court Complex, Sonbhadra.
  • Job Location: Sonbhadra Court (Uttar Pradesh).
Sonbhadra Court Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details Total: 07 posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
