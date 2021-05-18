Soni Finds Herself In A Weird Situation 18th May 2021 Episode







The opening sequence of Ishq Par Zor Nahi begin with Mayank is receiving Ahaan’s texts and calls. He picks up the call and agrees to make payment. Ahaan asks him to come hastily. Ahaan says that Ishqi is not in her senses as she is drunk. Mayank asks to look after and handle her anyhow Ahaan asks to make it fast. But Mayank asks him to wait for a while. Mayank is thinking that his plan will get spoiled just because of Ishqi. But still, he thinks that he will take some images of Sonu and leaves from there.

Later, Mayank comes to Ishqi and Sarla scolds Mayank badly. Mayank apologised to her and says that he will take Ishqi to her room. Rhea says that she will go along with Sarla to her room and leaves. Mayank then asks Ahaan to trust him and will look after Ishqi. He takes her Ishqi loses her balance, but Ahaan holds her. Ahaan asks Mayank to take care of Ishqi, Ahaan says that he coming along with us. Ishqi laid on the bed and Mayank tells them that he is going for payment.

Rhea comes there and asks Mayank that Ishqi doesn’t want to leave him. So, stay with her. Ahaan goes from there. Mayank starts scolding Ishqi as Ahaan leaves. He says that just because of you I have got humiliated in front of everyone. Ishqi says that you are so harsh while Ahaan is way too nice. She says it doesn’t seem that there any kind of love in his destiny. Ahaan tries to make Kavya understand Ishqi was drunk much and couldn’t even able to stand on her feet. Rhea says that I trust you.

The next morning, Ishqi wakes up and Kartik there is arguing with Dadi. Dadi says that I am going to beat you if you continuing argued with me. Ahaan there is seeking for Ishqi. Later, Ishqi bumps with Ahaan, he asks if she is fine. But Ishqi says she didn't how she got drunk as I just drank juice last night. She then says that Sarla saw you creating a nuisance at the party. She tries to justify herself. She says perhaps someone tempered her drink. Sonu there also wakes up and tries to recall what happened to her and starts sobbing.