Sonic 2 Ending Explained: Is Project Shadow, Super Sonic, and Robotics Dead?

spoiler for sonic 2 to follow If you haven’t seen the movie, turn now!

Sonic 2’s ending was probably everything a Sonic mega-fan could ask for—and certainly entertaining enough for those who aren’t familiar with Blue Blur.

As is always the case in modern blockbusters now, the finale wasn’t just a matter of summarizing things and sending everyone home happy. Sonic 2’s closing moments serve as a springboard for bigger and better things for the series, including one of the franchise’s most iconic stories and a fan-favorite moment that many will be waiting for.

In addition, you will still have a lot of questions in your mind while leaving the cinema. The film goes deep into the weeds of Sonic Vidya and has some loose plot lines…