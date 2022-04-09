‘Sonic 2’ opening weekend may signal the return of Families to theaters

Hollywood is increasingly eyeing the blue hedgehog this weekend.

Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” is the first major family-friendly film to be released in theaters this year and is expected to signal whether the highly sought-after demographic is finally ready to return to multiplexes.

The initial returns of the film at the box office are certainly encouraging. On Thursday, the film raised $6.25 million in preview ticket sales, more than the $3 million from the inaugural “Sonic” feature generated from its preview sales two years earlier.

The studio is estimating that the sequel will secure about $50 million in its opening weekend, just shy of the $58 million video game movie record set by its predecessor in February 2020. At that time, Covid-19 had started to spread, but it had not happened yet. ,