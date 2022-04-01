‘Sonic 2’ stars reflect on original design controversy: “The fans were right”

sonic 2 Stars James Marsden and Ben Schwartz have commented on the original character design controversy – take a look at the interview above.

when the first trailer Sonic the Hedgehog The film shared, with fans criticizing Sonic’s character design, which eventually led to a redesign before the film came out.

James Marden, who played Tom in both films, told NME It “didn’t turn me off completely” but acknowledged that the online response was “a world I wasn’t really used to.”

He continued: “Obviously this movie hinges on that right, it’s a big component of the whole thing, and I think we were all in sync with the idea that it was a…