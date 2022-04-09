‘Sonic 2’ will rake in a big $6.2 million on Thursday

James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Sonic (Ben Schwartz) in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 from Paramount Pictures and Sega. Photo Credit: Courtesy Paramount Pictures and Sega of America. Paramount Pictures and Sega

Paramount and Sega’s sonic the hedgehog 2, Starring James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz and Idris Elba, Preview screenings grossed a whopping $6.2 million, including Thursday evening’s show and (presumably) Wednesday night sneak previews. That’s more than double the $3 million earned for the first time of sound In his preview frame in mid-February 2020. The original film was buoyed by years of interest, good reviews, and a decidedly cross-nostalgia coup, which stars Dr. There was Jim Carrey as Robotnik, who opened with $58 million on a Fri-Sun frame. Its $70 million Fri-Mon…