Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) Review – Thriller, Emotional, Exhausting

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is a stronger movie in every way than its predecessor. It’s faster, tighter, has cooler action scenes and better written characters, and it captures the spirit of its source material more successfully. Sonic the Hedgehog thought the Sonic adaptation was a big Hollywood studio only interested in making a profit. Sonic the Hedgehog 2, on the other hand, feels like the adaptation that a crew full of Sonic fans were really interested in doing justice to the video game franchise it wanted to create.

There’s really a lot to like here, it’s easy to recommend even to those who didn’t like the first movie. The characters, both new and old, are far more likable: Sonic is given more depth, tails and knuckles are welcome in the film…