Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Cast: Who Stars in the New Movie, and Who Is the Voice of Knuckles & Tails?

The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie became one of the most successful video game adaptations of all time

Video game adaptation movies aren’t generally a recipe for success (see the little-talked-about Assassin’s Creed, Warcraft and Super Mario Bros.) but 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog flattened the curve.

The film grossed over £230 million worldwide, becoming one of the most successful video game films of all time.

The sharp blue elephant titled Sonic the Hedgehog, who teams up with a small town cop to play the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).