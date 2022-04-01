(PG) Opens with Sonic’s former nemesis Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) exiled to a distant planet, where he laments much of himself as ‘a featured player in the Theater of the Absurd’. beat in the original Rapidly driven by the blue elephant, Robotnik seizes his opportunity for revenge when he is saved by the powerful Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba). Returning to Earth, Robotnik and the Knuckles seek out the magic emerald that will give them unlimited power while pursuing their nefarious plans.
Can Sonic (voiced by Jason Schwartz) once again save the day?
gently constructed, and featuring impressive visual effects (a sequence provides a self-aware cue, It’s most entertaining when Jim Carrey is stomping on…
Read Full News