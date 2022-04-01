Sonic the Hedgehog 2. In Action, Thrill & Slap

sonic the hedgehog 2 (PG) Opens with Sonic’s former nemesis Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) exiled to a distant planet, where he laments much of himself as ‘a featured player in the Theater of the Absurd’. beat in the original Sonic the Hedgehog Rapidly driven by the blue elephant, Robotnik seizes his opportunity for revenge when he is saved by the powerful Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba). Returning to Earth, Robotnik and the Knuckles seek out the magic emerald that will give them unlimited power while pursuing their nefarious plans.