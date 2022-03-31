Unique: of paramount sonic the hedgehog 2 $1.2M ran with No. 1 starters France The sequel begins early rollout at the international box office later this week on Wednesday. In France, Little Blue Crater topped the market by 30% over the previous film’s first day holiday release.

In total, the Jeff Fowler-directed film opens in 31 markets this season, representing 50% of the offshore footprint. Today big companies like Germany and Australia saw the debut in the UK and Spain on Friday. North America will launch on April 8.

It’s a different release strategy to the original 2020 film which moved to 40 offshore markets along with domestic in February. That film eventually grossed $171M overseas and nearly $320M global, but its legs also fell short…