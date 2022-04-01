Sonic the Hedgehog 2 puts the video game back in the film series • Eurogamer.net

One of the best things about the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie is that it has a personality of its own. Sure, it has that blue speck you know and love, but putting her on Earth in the real world puts a new spin (pun intended) on the franchise. Unlike in Sonic ’06, anthropomorphic animals and humans together somehow make sense.

Yet where the Hedgehog was first placed in the real world, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 puts the video game back in the movie, with its plot now resting on a whole setpiece that honors the game series. There is a maze full of water! Snowboarding! Whirlwind Biplane! It’s as different a movie for adult fans as it is for kids to laugh at stupidity.

Story-wise the sequel follows directly from the first film, in which Sonic (Ben Schwartz) …