Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Review

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits theaters on April 8, 2022.

When it was released in 2020, Sonic the Hedgehog had the distinction of being only the second really good live-action video game adaptation after Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, but it certainly wasn’t reinventing the wheel. Instead, it harkens back to an era when children’s movies were definitely for kids and clearly the unthinking. And if you were into that, like I was, you can rest assured that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 brings more of that exact same energy — and more! For better or worse, this sequel feels bigger in every way. It may bite off a little more than it can chew, but for the most part, it’s just as fun, engaging, and heartfelt as the first movie.

In fact, there are many aspects in which this sequel improves…