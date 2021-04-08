Sons of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham legends all feature in Watford U23s clash

There are certainly a few famous family football connections in Watford’s Under-23 squad.

The Hornets’ youth side had the sons of Dennis Bergkamp, Mauricio Pochettino and Dennis Wise in their squad for the Professional Development League clash with Charlton on Thursday.

Needless to say Mitchel Bergkamp has grown a lot since his dad was playing for Arsenal!

Bergkamp Sr, who scored 122 goals in 425 Gunners appearances during an 11-year spell from 1995, is one of Arsenal’s greatest ever players.

The Dutchman’s flick, swivel and finish at Newcastle in March 2002 is rightly seen as one of the Premier League’s greatest ever goals – and nineteen years on, we’re still yet to witness anything like it.

His son, Mitchel, and Pochettino’s boy, Maurizio, started the match which finished 1-1.

Watford’s goal was actually scored by Mitchel, the attacking midfielder producing a neat finish as he latched onto Max Staham’s through ball.

The match also saw Watford centre-back Dom Hutchinson receive a red card.

Mitchel has been on Watford’s books since February, joining on a free transfer. The 22-year-old joined after being released by Dutch side Almere City last summer.

Mitchel Bergkamp (Dennis Bergkamp) – Club: Watford Ianis Hagi (Gheorghe Hagi) – Club: Rangers Timothy Weah (George Weah) – Club: Lille Giovanni Simeone (Diego Simeone) – Club: Cagliari Federico Chiesa (Enrico Chiesa) – Club: Juventus Kasper Schmeichel (Peter Schmeichel) – Club: Leicester Justin Kluivert (Patrick Kluivert) – Club: RB Leipzig Marcus and Khephren Thuram (Lilian Thuram) – Clubs: Borussia Monchengladbach and Nice

He had a trial with his dad’s former club Arsenal in October but it was decided he wouldn’t be offered a professional deal.

Maurizio, who plays as a winger, has been at Watford since January having left Tottenham, whom his dad managed for five years.

Meanwhile Henry Wise, who’s a midfielder, has been on the Hertfordshire side’s books since 2019 and has made one appearance for their senior side.

His dad Dennis was a tough-tackling midfielder who captained Chelsea, spending 11 years there, and played for England 21 times.

Getty Maurizio (left) was in Watford’s matchday squad for their Championship clash against Wycombe Wanderers last month