Sons vs Warriors – Game Recap – March 30, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO — — 10 p.m. Chin-ups, lunges, great music and some good-natured pranks

The Phoenix Suns held the Golden State Warriors to a tough, playoff-type furious end, then went back to work after the final buzzer like they do every game — home and away.

“That’s us. We’re a work team. Although studies show that lifting after a game helps with recovery, I think they really enjoy being around each other and they work.” enjoy,” said coach Monty Williams. “… as I’ve said before, our people are chasing something. When you’re chasing something, you don’t want to reach the thing you’re chasing and don’t want to be prepared “

Devin Booker had 34.2 seconds left in two free throws that put Phoenix ahead, Draymond Greene traveled to reverse it before Chris…