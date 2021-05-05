ENTERTAINMENT

Sonu Sood Becomes Hero of Corona Victims Again, Saved 22 Patients

Avatar

On Tuesday, at least 22 corona-infected patients died due to Sonu Sood. In the middle of the night, Bangalore’s ARAK hospital pleaded for help, saying that there was no oxygen.

Woke up all his contacts at midnight, telling him that there was an emergency. After a few hours of hard work, Sonu Sood and his team took 15 oxygen cylinders to the hospital.

On this whole issue, Sonu Sood said – ‘It is a reflection of the complete teamwork and the will to help the countrymen in our company. As soon as we got a call from Inspector Satyanarayana ji, we started taking action within minutes after confirming it.

